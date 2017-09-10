Guide To The Best 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Los Angeles

Oktoberfest
Alpine Village
833 W Torrance Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90502
(310) 327-4384
www.alpinevillagecenter.com
Date: Through October 28, 2017 at 6 p.m.
Billed as home to Southern California’s oldest Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Village’s festivities rivals those taking place across the pond in the old country. Look forward to the traditions of Bavarian, including traditional fare, German beers brewed by Warsteiner and all the other tappings of this joyous festival. Can you say oom pah pah?
Oktoberfest DTLA
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 847-4970
www.oktoberfestdtla.com
Date: October 21 and September 22, 2017 at 12 p.m.
The third annual Oktoberfest DTLA means music and food and, of course, beer–including the best from local breweries as well as Germany’s Paulaner, a big deal during Oktoberfest. Dine on everything hardy, up to and including traditional bratwurst in a weekend when tasting tends to be the best approach. Admission is free.
Craft Beer Fest
Rancho Los Cerritos
4600 Virginia Road
Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 206-2040
www.craftbeerlbfest.com
Date: September 23, 2017 at 1 p.m.
Eleven local breweries will take this Long Beach-based Oktoberfest celebration by storm, with a portion of the proceeds going to Rancho Los Cerritos as a way restore and preserve the landmark’s structure and grounds. Among those representing this year are Ballast Point, Ales Hog Canyon Brewing Co, Dutch’s Brewhouse Liberation Brewing and Smog City Ten Mile Brewing. General admission is $30; kids 15 and under attend free of charge.
Wurstküche Oktoberfest
Wurstküche Restaurant
625 Lincoln Blvd.
Venice, CA 90291
(213) 687-4444
www.wurstkuche.com
Date: Various dates in September & October 2017 at 11 a.m.
What a deal! Fifteen bucks buys you a wunderbar Oktoberfest meal at Wurstküche in Venice. Expects three consecutive weekend dates when enticing sausages from artisanal butchers topped with sautéed sweet peppers or sauerkraut or both are on the menu as are vegetarian bratwursts, kielbasas and Italian links. Entertainment comes straight from the Munich Boom-Steiners and dress code dictates your best Bavarian attire with lederhosen and dirndl skirts leading this sartorial list. Oh, and practice your yodeling. You may be called on to show off in the spirit of this occasion.
Oktoberfest Dinner & Beer Tasting
Chefs Studio
520 W. 8th St.
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 387-3460
www.facebook.com
Date: September 18, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.
At their Art Deco penthouse retreat, hosts Patti and Rexx welcome a guest brewmeister from Crafted Brouwerji West to pontificates about perfect beer pairings as well as about the general art of brewing. The special Oktoberfest evening also features a fine meal and memorable cooking demonstrations.