Guide To The Best 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Los Angeles

Visions of beer flowing almost everywhere spell Oktoberfest–but that’s just the beginning of the celebration, designated for September 16 this year and with plenty of spillover both before and after that not-so-definitive date. So, for Angelenos to really immerse themselves in this tradition and all that goes along with it, consider the following five options for living it up in the City of Angels on and around this very German holiday which began in Munich two centuries ago to appropriately commemorate the royal wedding of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Party on, Bavarian-style!





Oktoberfest

Alpine Village

833 W Torrance Blvd.

Torrance, CA 90502

(310) 327-4384

www.alpinevillagecenter.com

Date: Through October 28, 2017 at 6 p.m.





Billed as home to Southern California's oldest Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Village's festivities rivals those taking place across the pond in the old country. Look forward to the traditions of Bavarian, including traditional fare, German beers brewed by Warsteiner and all the other tappings of this joyous festival. Can you say oom pah pah?



Oktoberfest DTLA

Pershing Square

532 S. Olive Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 847-4970

www.oktoberfestdtla.com

The third annual Oktoberfest DTLA means music and food and, of course, beer–including the best from local breweries as well as Germany's Paulaner, a big deal during Oktoberfest. Dine on everything hardy, up to and including traditional bratwurst in a weekend when tasting tends to be the best approach. Admission is free.



Craft Beer Fest

Rancho Los Cerritos

4600 Virginia Road

Long Beach, CA 90807

(562) 206-2040

www.craftbeerlbfest.com

Eleven local breweries will take this Long Beach-based Oktoberfest celebration by storm, with a portion of the proceeds going to Rancho Los Cerritos as a way restore and preserve the landmark's structure and grounds. Among those representing this year are Ballast Point, Ales Hog Canyon Brewing Co, Dutch's Brewhouse Liberation Brewing and Smog City Ten Mile Brewing. General admission is $30; kids 15 and under attend free of charge.



Wurstküche Oktoberfest

Wurstküche Restaurant

625 Lincoln Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

(213) 687-4444

www.wurstkuche.com

What a deal! Fifteen bucks buys you a wunderbar Oktoberfest meal at Wurstküche in Venice. Expects three consecutive weekend dates when enticing sausages from artisanal butchers topped with sautéed sweet peppers or sauerkraut or both are on the menu as are vegetarian bratwursts, kielbasas and Italian links. Entertainment comes straight from the Munich Boom-Steiners and dress code dictates your best Bavarian attire with lederhosen and dirndl skirts leading this sartorial list. Oh, and practice your yodeling. You may be called on to show off in the spirit of this occasion.



Oktoberfest Dinner & Beer Tasting

Chefs Studio

520 W. 8th St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 387-3460

www.facebook.com

At their Art Deco penthouse retreat, hosts Patti and Rexx welcome a guest brewmeister from Crafted Brouwerji West to pontificates about perfect beer pairings as well as about the general art of brewing. The special Oktoberfest evening also features a fine meal and memorable cooking demonstrations.

By Jane Lasky