Best Upcoming Performances At The Center Theatre Group (Fall 2017)

As the summer season winds to a close, theater in Los Angeles heats up with a full lineup of exciting productions. Center Theatre Group’s productions, on stage at the Ahmanson Theatre and Mark Taper Forum in DTLA, as well as the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City, feature some of the best and brightest productions in the state. The fall lineup includes world premiere comedies, American premiere dramatic dance, hopeful musicals, dramatic parables, and laugh-out-loud satire. Here’s what’s coming to Center Theatre Group this fall.



“Big Night”

Kirk Douglas Theatre

September 10, 2017 – October 8, 2017 Kirk Douglas TheatreSeptember 10, 2017 – October 8, 2017 The World Premiere of “Big Night” takes to the Kirk Douglas Theatre stage this September as hilarious wit, satire, privacy, politics, and fame collide. The story follows an “Oscar-nominated celebrity,” Mike, whose public persona, personal life, and political slants follow him to the world’s biggest stage. Perfect for the Hollywood local scene, this premiere is a must-see for anyone who has dared to live a public life (and those who drool over those who do).



“The Red Shoes”

Ahmanson Theatre

September 15, 2017 – October 1, 2017 Ahmanson TheatreSeptember 15, 2017 – October 1, 2017 “The Red Shoes,” already a beloved fairy tale and Academy Award-winning film, now takes to the Ahmanson Theatre stage in its American Premiere this fall after its Double Olivier Award-winning stage adaptation by Matthew Bourne. Theater-goers will be seduced by the dream of Victoria Page’s dance ambitions and her heart-breaking love-triangle, by the new score (arranged by Terry Davies) that uses Bernard Herrmann’s golden-age Hollywood music, by the sets, the costumes, and the old-fashioned romance of the entire production.



“Head of Passes”

Mark Taper Forum

September 13, 2017 – October 22, 2017 Mark Taper ForumSeptember 13, 2017 – October 22, 2017 Onstage in the intimate and immersive environment of the Mark Taper Forum, “Head of Passes” offers an authentic look at family and faith. The parabolic drama, written by MacArthur Genius Award-winning playwright Tarell Alvin McCraney and featuring Tony Award winner Phylicia Rashad, takes its inspiration from the Book of Job as the world of Mississippi River Delta-dweller, Shelah fights to survive both physical, spiritual and emotional challenges. Patrons visiting on September 20 can enjoy a post-production “Taper & Tonic” signature spirit to accompany their evening.



“Bright Star”

Ahmanson Theatre

October 11, 2017 – November 19, 2017 Ahmanson TheatreOctober 11, 2017 – November 19, 2017 Set in America’s south in the 1920s and 1940s, “Bright Star” follows the real-life story of literary editor Alice Murphy’s as she seeks to understand and reconcile with her past in a beautifully rich and uplifting journey toward the close of World War II. Directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and starring Carmen Cusack, who will reprise her Tony-nominated performance for the Los Angeles run, “Bright Star” features onstage musicians and dancers, beautiful sets, and the music of Grammy winners Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. Theater goers won’t want to miss this hope-filled show.



“Spamilton – An American Parody”

Kirk Douglas Theatre

November 5, 2017 – December 31, 2017

November 5, 2017 – December 31, 2017

Fans of "Hamilton – An American Musical" and those who possibly couldn't get or afford tickets to the aforementioned mega-hit) won't want to miss this New York Times Critic's Pick parody, "Spamilton – An American Parody." In its West Coast Premiere and playing for nearly two months at the Kirk Douglas Theatre, this hilarious spoof follows the characters and tropes of the Broadway original with lots of laughs, gaffs, and all-in-good-fun pokes at Alexander Hamilton, the nation's founding fathers, and of course, Lin Manuel Miranda.