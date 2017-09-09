Irma Cancels Dozens Of LAX Flights

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Los Angeles International Airport said it had staff on hand Saturday to help people stranded or arriving at LAX due to Hurricane Irma in Florida.
Twenty-four flights to Florida were cancelled Saturday, and 17 flights out of the storm area to LAX were also cancelled, said LAX Public Information Officer Frederick Badlissi. Flights to and from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Orlando, Miami and Tampa were affected.
Real Time LAX Flight Information
“In addition to their normal availability, LAX’s Guest Services will be available to provide information and basic assistance to travelers stranded at the airport by Irma,” Badlissi said. “They will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Saturday) and Sunday.”
LATEST COVERAGE: Hurricane Irma
He also said LAX officials are currently monitoring developments related to Hurricane Irma and the recent earthquake in Mexico, and are in constant contact with airports in the affected regions, as well as the airlines that operate between LAX and those airports.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)