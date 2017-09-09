Woman Escapes Serious Injury After Gunman Opens Fire In Mid-City

MID-CITY (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday morning.
According to Los Angeles police, at about 3 a.m., four to five gunshots were fired in the direction of a home in the 1800 block of Alsace Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman in her 20s with graze wounds. She was taken to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.
It’s unclear if the victim was inside the house when the shots were fired.
Investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time, police said.