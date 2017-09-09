Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

Woman Escapes Serious Injury After Gunman Opens Fire In Mid-City

Filed Under: Mid City

MID-CITY (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a gunman who shot a woman in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday morning.

According to Los Angeles police, at about 3 a.m., four to five gunshots were fired in the direction of a home in the 1800 block of Alsace Avenue. Officers arrived to find a woman in her 20s with graze wounds. She was taken to Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in stable condition.

It’s unclear if the victim was inside the house when the shots were fired.

Investigators do not have a suspect or motive at this time, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch