Firefighters: La Tuna Blaze 100 Percent Contained

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com)  —   Firefighters on Saturday achieved 100 percent containment of the La Tuna Fire, which has charred nearly 7,200 acres since igniting last week.

Firefighters remained on the scene in case any sparks flared up, but “there is an earthen berm all the way around” the fire, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire broke out Sept. 1 forcing the full shutdown of a long section of the Foothill (210) Freeway for two days. Cooler temperatures and rain over the Labor Day weekend, coupled with lighter winds, aided the firefighting effort.

Firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on La Tuna Fire.  (Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The fire scorched 7,194 acres of brush around the Verdugo Mountains.

All mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders in Los Angeles, Glendale and Burbank were lifted last Sunday, which is also when the Foothill (210) Freeway was reopened.

The fire at one point threatened about 1,400 homes. Officials said the fire destroyed five homes and five outbuildings.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

