Driver, Dog Lead Police Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) — A suspect led authorities on a nearly two-hour chase through the San Fernando Valley with his German shepherd in his truck, ending in Sylmar early Saturday morning.

Sept. 9, 2017. (CBS2)

San Fernando police began pursuing the suspect’s pickup at 10:15 p.m. Friday in San Fernando. According to police, an officer observed the truck driving erratically with no lights southbound on Maclay Avenue. When the officer attempted to stop the truck, the man began to drive on the wrong side of the road and pursuit ensued.

The chase spanned several cities and three freeways before the California Highway Patrol took over.

CHP officers used a PIT maneuver to get the truck to stop, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The chase ended in the area of Tyler Street and Foothill Boulevard in Sylmar, said Kravig.

Sept. 9, 2017. (CBS2)

The driver was taken into custody on charges of reckless driving, evading police and other outstanding warrants. His name was not released.

The dog was unharmed and released into the custody of the suspect’s sister.

  1. Bruce Gladish says:
    September 9, 2017 at 10:46 am

    To the officers involved in the take down thank you for giving the dog a chance to calmed down. The officer who initially grabbed the dog’s collar special thanks–obviously a dog person. I’m sure the officers were concerned that this large german shepherd was going to hurt them and for them to give the dog a chance is special. God bless you and keep you safe.

