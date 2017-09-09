DT Aaron Donald Ends Holdout, Reports To Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his holdout with the Los Angeles Rams despite not reaching a new contract with the team.
According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Donald reported to the Rams Saturday and took his physical. However, he will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Donald’s representatives and the Rams will continue to work towards reaching a new deal, the team reported on their website Saturday.
Donald did not take part in training camp while in the midst of a summer-long holdout.
One of the best defensive tackles in the league, he is in the final year of a four-year, $10.13 million deal he signed as a rookie in 2014. His base salary this year is $1.8 million.