Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

DT Aaron Donald Ends Holdout, Reports To Rams

Filed Under: LA Rams, Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald has ended his holdout with the Los Angeles Rams despite not reaching a new contract with the team.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Donald reported to the Rams Saturday and took his physical. However, he will not play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Donald’s representatives and the Rams will continue to work towards reaching a new deal, the team reported on their website Saturday.

Donald did not take part in training camp while in the midst of a summer-long holdout.

One of the best defensive tackles in the league, he is in the final year of a four-year, $10.13 million deal he signed as a rookie in 2014. His base salary this year is $1.8 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch