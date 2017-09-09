Hurricane Irma: Latest News | Maps | Live Weather UpdatesListen To KNX 1070 | Read More

3 Killed In Chain-Reaction Wreck On 60 Freeway Near Riverside

Filed Under: Jurupa Valley, Riverside

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Three people were killed in a multivehicle wreck that shut down the 60 Freeway in the Riverside County community of Jurupa Valley Saturday morning.

The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway near Pedley Road. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, it involved a semi-truck and four cars.

California Highway Patrol reported that the incident began when a car crashed in an eastbound HOV lane. A second vehicle then struck the disabled car, which caused a chain reaction crash on both sides of the freeway.

Officers arrived on scene to three people dead, RCFD said. A fourth person was rushed to a hospital with minor injuries.

The exact circumstances of the crash and the names of the victims were not confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued and both sides of the freeway were shut down for several hours, but have since partially reopened.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch