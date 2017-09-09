3 Killed In Chain-Reaction Wreck On 60 Freeway Near Riverside

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Three people were killed in a multivehicle wreck that shut down the 60 Freeway in the Riverside County community of Jurupa Valley Saturday morning.
The crash was reported around 3:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of the 60 Freeway near Pedley Road. According to the Riverside County Fire Department, it involved a semi-truck and four cars.
California Highway Patrol reported that the incident began when a car crashed in an eastbound HOV lane. A second vehicle then struck the disabled car, which caused a chain reaction crash on both sides of the freeway.
Officers arrived on scene to three people dead, RCFD said. A fourth person was rushed to a hospital with minor injuries.
The exact circumstances of the crash and the names of the victims were not confirmed.
A Sig Alert was issued and both sides of the freeway were shut down for several hours, but have since partially reopened.