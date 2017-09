LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Dodgers blew a 4-1 lead in the first behind Yu Darvish, who was chased after giving up four runs in the fifth, sending the stumbling NL West leaders to their eighth straight loss and 13th in 14 games. What was looking like a historic winning season could be turning into a historic collapse, and fans on Twitter are taking notice.

The biggest collapse in baseball history is happening before our eyes. #Dodgers #mlb — Jere Crosby (@crozmanrocks) September 9, 2017

I hi-key want the #Dodgers to have 2011 Red Sox-esque collapse. Adrian was on that team too. The curse of A-Gon is real. @DodgersNation — BB24 (@BenBuchen24) September 9, 2017

Im@done with the Dodgers they are literally going to collapse and lose the lead in the division — M.McGee (@mebmcgee) September 9, 2017

Hurricanes in the southeast, fires in the northwest, earthquakes in Mexico, and right here at home….the Dodgers. Shades of '51. — Chris May (@chrismaygolf) September 9, 2017

@Dodgers are the biggest chockers in MLB history andnrhia historic collapse happened in September and not October. What a waste and so bad — Dan Weiner (@DCWeiner) September 9, 2017

The Dodgers are headed 2 a historical collapse L.A. NO WORLD SERIES UNTIL THEY FIRE ROBERTS AND HONEYCUTT. Longtime frustrated Dodger fan — 🇺🇸 pjr 😎 (@Rightmexi) September 9, 2017

For heavens sake! Seriously? Granderson leading off? Can't Roberts jus move everyone up? Does his whole world collapse if he doesn't bat?? — Victoria (@_NARRYBALLSx) September 8, 2017

LIVE footage of Dave Roberts trying to explain the epic collapse. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/0NTJSZ1eSK — Randy (@randy8631) September 8, 2017

We'll be telling our grandkids about this collapse… — TripleShy (@BB_Ben29) September 8, 2017

Historic season, Historic home run month, Historic collapse. Has a certain symmetry to it. — Chuck Hoag (@hoagiebum) September 9, 2017