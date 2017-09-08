Police Officers Released From Hospital After Being Struck By Friendly Fire

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) — Investigators say two police officers injured in a shooting in Huntington Beach may have been struck by friendly fire.
The shooting occurred Thursday morning around 7 a.m. near Delaware Street and Toronto Avenue, where there was a report of a man “possibly slashing tires with a knife,” Huntington Beach Police Chief Robert Handy said.
Police say the shooting occurred when officers contacted the suspect, who was armed with a knife, in an area between two homes.
Based on preliminary investigation, police say appears the officers were injured by friendly fire. Both officers were medically examined and have since been released from the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to officials.
The suspect, who was also injured by gunfire, was being treated at a local hospital and is expected to fully recover.
An investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department homicide team is ongoing.