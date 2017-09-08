Suspected DUI Driver Kills Disney Employee Outside Burbank Studio

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — A horrible crash outside the Disney Studios in Burbank killed a Disney employee crossing the street. Police say the driver who struck the woman was under the influence.
CBS2’s Greg Mills spoke to people who knew her.
Police say Michelle Landes, 54, was killed while crossing Alameda Avenue in a marked cross walk just after 9 a.m.Thursday.
“I actually walked by her apartment last night and saw all the lights off, and it really hit me,” neighbor Trent Hamilton said. “That is someone who is actively out to hurt or kill themselves or someone else. If there’s any justice in the world he’ll never see the outside of a jail cell again.”
Friends say Landes was an animal lover with a big heart. She was involved in a non-profit that helped rescue animals.
“It’s kind of unbelievable to see her every day, you know just out being friendly giving a wave a hello or a chat, to know that she’s gone because of terrible people,” Hamilton said.
Stergios Economos is facing a vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated charge.