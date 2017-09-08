Dolphins Move Team Practice To LA Ahead Of Irma Landfall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Miami Dolphins are moving their team practices to Los Angeles over fears of Hurricane Irma’s impact on the Florida coast.

Sources say the team will prepare for next Sunday’s game against the LA Chargers by spending the week in Southern California ahead of Irma’s expected impact this weekend, according to the Sun Sentinel.

Dolphins owner Steve Ross is reportedly paying for any family members of coaches and players who would like to attend the trip.

The team’s season opener versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was canceled as Irma strengthened to a Category 4 storm ahead of making landfall Saturday.

The Dolphins will take on the Chargers on Sept. 17.

