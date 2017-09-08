Clippers Add ‘Star Courtside’ Seats That Cost $175K

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Clippers are reported to be adding eight new season courtside seats that will be called “Star Courtside” and will reportedly cost $175,000 per seat.
The seats aren’t just for celebrities, however: anyone willing to shell out for the six-figure seats will be able to purchase them.
Those who purchase the “Star Courtside” seats will be located on the side of the player’s bench by the scorers table.
Amenities included with purchase are:
- Valet parking
- VIP entrance
- All-inclusive food and beverage
- Waiter service
Clippers president of business operations told Forbes, “Whether a star is in TV, music, or movies, if they have a project coming up, it’s a good way to get exposure while still enjoying themselves as fans.”
The first time you may see a celebrity sitting in these new seats would be on October 21 as the Clippers host the Suns for their fist home game of the year.