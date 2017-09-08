CA Supreme Court Asked To Reconsider Voter-Approved Law Meant To Speed Up Executions

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The California Supreme Court has been asked to reconsider its decision upholding a voter-approved measure to speed up the execution process.
Opponents of the law made the request late Friday.
They say the state Supreme Court’s decision upholding the measure was unconstitutional because it delegated power to the judicial branch and it failed to consider whether the measure could survive after key parts were eliminated.
Last month’s highly anticipated ruling concerned Proposition 66, a push to “mend not end” capital punishment in California.
An attorney for supporters of the measure did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
