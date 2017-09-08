Man Wanted For Bank Robberies In Santa Clarita Area, Santa Barbara County

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA.com) — Authorities have released surveillance images of a man wanted in a series of bank robberies in the Santa Clarita area.
The man has robbed five Santa Clarita-area banks between June and August, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
During each robbery, he passes demand notes that include threats to employees, and flees with the cash in a white or champagne-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser, authorities said.
The man is also believed to have hit three banks, using similar methods, in Santa Barbara County between April and July.
Anyone with information about the robber’s identity can call the Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau at (562) 946-7893 or the FBI tip line at (310) 477-6565. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
One Comment