Woman Killed In Van Nuys After Being Struck By 2 Cars

VAN NUYS (CBSLA.com) — A woman was killed when she was struck by a car and thrown more than 100 feet, then hit a second time by a different car as someone tried to call 911 to help her.
The woman was found lying in the roadway before 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the intersection of Sepulveda Boulevard and Stagg Street by an officer who had been flagged down.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was crossing the street in a crosswalk when she was struck by one car – described as riding on a flat tire with sparks flying – and was thrown 120 feet down the street.
Another driver stopped to help her and was calling 911, when a second car – described as a gold or brown Toyota Camry – sped past and struck the woman a second time.
Neither car stopped to check on the woman.
Investigators are working on identifying both cars and their drivers from security video.