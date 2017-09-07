Riverside Public Utilities Warns Against Fake Utility Trucks

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Riverside Public Utilities is urging its customers to be aware of people driving fake utility trucks from an unknown utility agency posing as City of Riverside/RPU employees, with the intention of coming inside homes by saying they need to check the electrical box.
The company contacts customers only through paper billing statements, online billing emails, late payment reminders, and green “48-hour notification” tags placed at the customer’s address, according to a statement on its website.
“RPU customers should be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. The safety and security of our customers remain a top priority of RPU. If you see something suspicious, please report it right away,” urged General Manager Girish Balachandran.
RPU personnel who work out in the community drive clearly marked RPU vehicles, wear city uniforms with respective logos and display proper photo identification, according to the statement.
Customers who have any questions about suspicious activities are encouraged to report possible fraudulent actions by dialing the City’s Call Center (from a landline) at 311 or (951) 826-5311. Customers can also file a report with the Riverside Police Department at (951) 354-2007.