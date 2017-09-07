Pregnant Woman In Critical Condition After Being Shot In South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A pregnant woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after being shot in South Los Angeles.
The shooting was reported at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 7700 block of Denker Street, according to Los Angeles police. Both the woman and a man were sitting in a car when someone began shooting at them.
The woman, who is 28 weeks pregnant, underwent surgery, and both are in critical condition.
The shooter got away, and there was no description available.
