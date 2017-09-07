LA Mayor To Make Cameo In ‘Valley Girl’ Remake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The mayor of Los Angeles is set to make a splash on the big screen.
Mayor Eric Garcetti will appear in a cameo role in MGM’s remake of “Valley Girl”, which starred a young Nicolas Cage in the 1983 original.
While the mayor has appeared in a few TV shows – playing mayoral-type characters – in “Angie Tribeca”, “The Closer”, and “Major Crimes”, “Valley Girl” will be his first major feature film role.
This time around, Garcetti will be playing the principal of a fictional San Fernando Valley high school.