Expect The Unexpected: CBS Announces Celebrity Edition Of ‘Big Brother’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Get ready for a celebrity version of “Big Brother.”

CBS announced Thursday that the next installment of the popular summer reality series will be an all-celebrity edition airing this winter.

No celebrity names were announced for the show but it is no secret the program is a guilty pleasure for many celebs. On Wednesday evening’s show, “Saturday Night Live” alum (and star of the new CBS show “Me, Myself and I”) Bobby Moynihan dropped in to host the Veto Competition.

The special winter edition will feature multiple episodes per week and include the series’ signature Head of Household and Power of Veto competitions and live evictions. Julie Chen will host.

Last winter, CBS All Access aired “Big Brother: Over the Top” — a similar take on the summer show with more audience interaction.

Next summer’s “Big Brother,” the show’s 20th season is scheduled to start in June or July 2018.

“’Big Brother’ has been dominating pop culture throughout its 19 seasons, and it is exciting to grow the franchise with the first-ever celebrity edition in the U.S.,” said executive producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan. “Celebrities will be under the watchful eye of the ‘Big Brother’ cameras, facing the classic game elements, and of course new twists in this special winter event.”

“Celebrity Big Brother” has been airing in the UK mostly featuring British celebrities but each season an American “name” like Pamela Anderson will be featured. Fellow “Baywatch” star Jeremy Jackson was famously kicked off that show in 2016 after three days for reportedly pulling open a female contestant’s dressing gown and exposing her breast. This year, the British version featured Ray J. and “Speidi” AKA Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag.

The show follows a group of people (usually young and Type-A and often hot) living together in a house outfitted with 87 HD cameras and more than 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day.