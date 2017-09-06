Subaru, CBS Team Up To Give Supplies, Charlie Puth Concert To Schools

PORTLAND, ORE. — It’s back-to-school time, and Subaru America, Western Region, in partnership with CBS Radio and the Learn, Love and Rock campaign, are encouraging folks to donate school supplies to Subaru dealerships around Southern California in an effort to help local students as they kick off the new academic year.
As if helping the local community with school supplies weren’t its own reward, parents and children will be eligible to enter their school to win the grand prize of an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime concert with singer and producer Charlie Puth, known for the song “See You Again, a tribute to the late Paul Walker he co-produced and performed with Wiz Khalifa.
Subaru will also step up even further and donate $10,000 to the winning school’s music program. Schools that miss out on the grand prize still have a chance to win a school supply match up to $2,000 and a $5,000 donation to their music program for the second place finish, or a school supply match (up to $2,000) for third place – all donated by Subaru.
Show your love at a local Subaru dealership and together we can all make a difference in the lives of our local students. Learn more at www.lovelearnandtrock.com.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)