Red Cross Training Volunteers To Help Hurricane Victims

ARCADIA (CBSLA.com) — As Hurricane Irma barrels down on Florida, volunteers on the other side of the country are preparing to help victims.
KCAL9/CBS2’s Amy Johnson reports that dozens of Southland residents are taking part in a “Just in Time” training being held at the American Red Cross office in Arcadia.
“With such a large need we have to be able to send new people in,” said Anna Laine with Red Cross. “People are taking time off their work. They have full-time jobs. They have lives outside the Red Cross. They’re doing this in their free time.”
About 30 people came to the latest training like Angelette Joseph, who started volunteering back in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina victims.
“Hurricane Katrina was a life-changing experience,” said Joseph. “I had a real hard time leaving there.”
Raul Rodriguez also started volunteering during Katrina.
“This is an opportunity to give back,” said Rodriguez.
He knows there will be plenty of people needing help.
“Harvey. We have Irma. A couple more. A busy hurricane season,” Rodriguez said.
The American Red Cross has two more training sessions planned on Saturday and Wednesday. Click here for more information about volunteering.