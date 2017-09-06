Rams Owner Donates $1M To Harvey Relief Efforts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The Los Angeles Rams are doing their part to help support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke and his family announced a $1 million donation Wednesday to the Red Cross, in addition to urging fans who purchase tickets for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts to visit the Rams website and enter the code BROCKERS to have the Rams’ full proceeds from the sale donated to the American Red Cross and United Way of Greater Houston.
Further proceeds were also raised by the Rams in two auctions for game packages.
“Our family’s thoughts are with all those affected by Hurricane Harvey,” said Kroenke’s wife, Ann Walton Kroenke.
Houston native and Rams defensive tackel Michael Brockers has launched his own fundraisinng effort, while running back Malcolm Brown, a University of Texas alumnus, and his girlfriend Katelyne Sanders also led a collection drive of items including water, food, diapers and cleaning supplies.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)