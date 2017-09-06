Mystery Surrounds Death Of Well-Liked Man Found In Fridge On Street

ONTARIO (CBSLA.com) — Jason Garcia’s family and friends spent Thursday evening grieving together on the Ontario Street where his body was found in a refrigerator Tuesday morning.
“He was a good kid, a good father, good son, good uncle. always did the right things in life,” His father Joe Garcia said. “He was loved by so many people. It’s hard to believe that he’s gone.”
Police say there were no visible signs of injury on Garcia, so they have to wait for an autopsy to determine exactly how the 36-year-old died. His father wonders whether someone could saved him, instead of dumping him on the street when no one was around.
“You’re supposed to help people, you’re supposed to help. Call the ambulance, if something’s wrong with him, call the ambulance,” Garcia said.
A light-colored pickup truck with a refrigerator in the back was caught on security cameras driving through the industrial neighborhood. Police say they’ve tracked down and impounded that vehicle, but no arrests have been made yet. Garcia hopes someone is held responsible for the loss his family is dealing with.
“It’s a hard thing to see your blood thrown to the side of the street, it’s hard. that’s the worst feeling you can ever have.
