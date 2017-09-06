15 States, DC Sue Trump Over DACA Program; California Next To Join?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit in New York challenging President Donald Trump’s plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
The suit was first announced by Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who called Trump’s act “a dark time for our country.”
Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
While California has yet to join the suit, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Tuesday that he is prepared to sue the administration over its decision.
“President Trump has turned his back on hundreds of thousands of children and young Americans who came forward and put their trust in our government, said Becerra. “But in terminating DACA, the Trump Administration has also violated the Constitution and federal law.”
California businesses would lose more than a billion dollars in turnover costs, according to Becerra.
On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the program, known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or DACA, will end in six months to give Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.
The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)