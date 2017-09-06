CHP Officer Shoots Suspect Outside State Building In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A California Highway Patrol officer was involved in a shooting Wednesday outside the Ronald Reagan State Building in downtown Los Angeles.
The shooting, which happened at South Spring Street and 3rd Street, was reported at about 6 a.m. and involved an officer from the California Highway Patrol, the law enforcement agency that protects state buildings.
Los Angeles police confirmed they are assisting the CHP with the investigation.
A suspect was shot, and there were no outstanding suspects. No officers were hurt.
Two blocks of Spring Street west of 3rd were closed to traffic for the investigation.
The building houses offices for state Sen. Darrell Steinberg, the state Attorney General Library, and the California Department of Insurance.