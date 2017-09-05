DEVELOPING: AG Sessions Announces End To DACA  | Listen Live To KNX 1070

Wilacre Park In Studio City To Be Closed 4 Months For Upgrades

Filed Under: Fryman Canyon, Studio City, Wilacre Park

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Wilacre Park in Studio City will be closed starting Tuesday for several months to upgrade its restrooms and make it more accessible for disabled users.

The park located at 3431 Fryman Road will be closed to the public through Jan. 5, 2018. It is the access point to several popular hiking trails and recreation areas, like Fryman Canyon Park, Coldwater Canyon Park and Franklin Canyon Park.

“We recognize and understand that the temporary closure will cause some disruption, and are actively working to reduce any inconvenience while providing park users with alternative options for outdoor experiences during the closure period,” Ana Straabe, chief of park development for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, said in a statement.

Further details about the park’s closure and planned improvements can be found here and here.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch