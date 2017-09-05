Wilacre Park In Studio City To Be Closed 4 Months For Upgrades

STUDIO CITY (CBSLA.com) — Wilacre Park in Studio City will be closed starting Tuesday for several months to upgrade its restrooms and make it more accessible for disabled users.
The park located at 3431 Fryman Road will be closed to the public through Jan. 5, 2018. It is the access point to several popular hiking trails and recreation areas, like Fryman Canyon Park, Coldwater Canyon Park and Franklin Canyon Park.
“We recognize and understand that the temporary closure will cause some disruption, and are actively working to reduce any inconvenience while providing park users with alternative options for outdoor experiences during the closure period,” Ana Straabe, chief of park development for the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority, said in a statement.
Further details about the park’s closure and planned improvements can be found here and here.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
One Comment