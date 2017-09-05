BREAKING: AG Sessions Announces End To DACA  | Listen Live To KNX 1070

White House Ends Obama-Era Immigration Program

Filed Under: DACA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will wind down program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said DACA, or Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals, will be rescinded in six months unless Congress can come up with a plan.

Calling the program an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch”, Sessions said the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.

Sessions says the U.S. needs to have a lawful immigration that “serves the national interest” and the U.S. cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.

Without the program, undocumented immigrants who arrived illegally as children could be subject to deportation.

The move leaves the future of 800,000 so-called “Dreamers” into question.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

facebook.com/CBSLA
Plan Your Trip
Follow Us On Twitter

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch