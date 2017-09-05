White House Ends Obama-Era Immigration Program

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) – The Trump administration announced Tuesday it will wind down program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said DACA, or Deferred Actions for Childhood Arrivals, will be rescinded in six months unless Congress can come up with a plan.
Calling the program an “unconstitutional exercise of authority by the executive branch”, Sessions said the Trump administration is urging Congress to find an alternate way to protect young immigrants brought into the country illegally as children.
Sessions says the U.S. needs to have a lawful immigration that “serves the national interest” and the U.S. cannot admit everyone who wants to come to the country.
Without the program, undocumented immigrants who arrived illegally as children could be subject to deportation.
The move leaves the future of 800,000 so-called “Dreamers” into question.
