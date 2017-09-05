‘Top Golf’ Would Bring More Amenities To Popular Driving Range, But Do Golfers Want Them?

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA.com) — Top Golf is a chain of driving ranges that have proven to be popular across the country and now it could be teeing off on its first Southern California location.

The El Segundo City Council was expected to take an initial vote on it Tuesday night.

The Lakes at El Segundo, a city-owned golf facility, will be full of stuff golfers don’t need, one golfer says.

Dan Cabrilo hits the driving range a few times a week.

“We play the game. We don’t need the extra entertainment. The fluff,” Cabrilo said.

The fluff meaning, micro-chipped balls to track your swings and hits, 11 targets, food and beverage and a couple TVs. Top Golf’s Tanner Micheli says the driving range would go from two to three levels with 34 climate controlled bays on each level.

Some people against the project worry prices will go up. Right now a bucket of balls costs $6. But if top golf takes over prices would start at $10.

“Which is what we found to be the market rate,” Micheli said.

Top Golf charges $25-$40 dollars an hour to rent a bay. This golfer has been to one of the 30 locations in the U.S.

“It’s a lot of fun.” John Macaluso said. “It’s more of a night time, party vibe.” But he said he’s undecided if he’d like it to take over the Lakes.

So is El Segundo Councilman Don Brann. He says Top Golf could be good for revenue, but may be bad for the roads.

“Traffic and parking are issues that I’m looking at.”

He says his colleagues are split on the project that’s been pending for five years. The final vote is set for October 3.

“I want them to keep it as is,” Joe Chang said. If not, he says he’ll practice his swing somewhere else.