Suspicious Package Evacuates LAX International Terminal

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – The arrivals level of the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport was evacuated Tuesday due to a suspicious package.
The suspicious package was reported by Los Angeles Airport police just before noon. The arrivals terminal was evacuated and fliers were asked to use the departures level to access TBIT.
At about 12:40 p.m., LAX reported that a bomb squad had cleared the item and it was deemed harmless. The arrivals level was reopened.
The nature of the package and how it was found were not confirmed.
