Kick Off The NFL Season With The Rams Food Truck

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The NFL season is right around the corner and the Los Angeles Rams will be driving around the LA area on Sunday September 10 with their food truck celebrating fans, food and football as part of the NFL’s Random Acts of Kickoff campaign.

The Rams Food Truck will be on the road from September 5-9 giving away Rams-themed donuts from Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts each morning, and football-themed Tacos during the afternoons.

Fans who visit the truck, will have the opportunity to get team merchandise on top of one lucky fan at each location who will randomly be selected to win a pair of tickets to the season opener on September 10.

The first location the Ram themed truck will stop at will be at Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts at 9AM on Tuesday September 5.

The Truck will travel more than 250 miles across the region, stopping at iconic locations, companies, schools, civic organizations and beaches. Angelenos from the Valley to Orange County, from Downtown to the Westside, from Hollywood to the Arts District, from Griffith Park to Inglewood, all will have an opportunity to experience the Rams Food Truck (full route below). Rams’ social platforms will provide updates and follow the journey of the Rams Food Truck.

The five-day event is part of the NFL’s Random Acts of Kickoff campaign in which all 32 clubs are hosting fan experiences, ranging from surprise player and celebrity appearances, to team rallies with free merchandise and game tickets, to events supporting non-profit organizations in the community.

Rams Food Truck Schedule:

Tuesday, September 5:Hollywood, Griffith Park, Studio City

9 – 11 AM – Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts (6785 Santa Monica Blvd at Highland Avenue, Los Angeles) – Danny Trejo, Rams Alumni, Rams Cheerleaders and Rampage will be in attendance.

12 – 2 PM – LA Zoo (5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027)

3 – 5 PM – Studio City (Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604 and Laurel Canyon Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604)

Wednesday, September 6: Orange County, Inglewood

9 – 10 AM – Park Place (3395 Michelson Drive, Irvine, CA 92612)

11 AM – 1 PM – Blizzard Entertainment HQ (Irvine, CA – This location is not open to the public.)

2:30 – 3:30 PM – Inglewood Unified School District (401 S Inglewood Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90301)

Thursday, September 7:San Fernando Valley and Conejo Valley

9 – 11 AM – North Hollywood Metro Station (5273 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 90601)

12 – 2 PM – Plaza del Valle (8610 Van Nuys Blvd, Panorama City, CA 91402)

3 – 5 PM – The Promenade at Westlake (100 Promenade Way, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362)

Friday, September 8:Downtown LA and The Arts District

9 – 11 AM – The Park DTLA (261 S Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

12 – 2 PM – Angel City Brewery (216 Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

3 – 5 PM – Union Station (800 N Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

Saturday, September 9:The West Side: Santa Monica, Venice

9 – 11 AM – Chez Jay Restaurant (1657 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90401)

12 – 2 PM – Windward Plaza at Venice Beach (Windward Avenue, Venice, CA 90291)

3 – 5 PM – The Brig on Abbot Kinney (1515 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291)

*Route subject to change. Follow Rams social channels for up-to-date schedule.