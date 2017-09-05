Pipes Ruptures In 3 Different Areas Of East LA Cause Flooding

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Pipe ruptures have led to flooding Tuesday morning in three different areas of East Los Angeles, including at USC’s Keck School Of Medicine, just miles within each other.
A water pipe ruptured just after 3 a.m. in the basement of the Norris Medical Library, flooding the basement and causing waterfalls down the library’s steps.
USC officials say the situation has been contained, but the extent of the damage has not yet been determined.
A little more than a mile away, and about an hour and a half later, Los Angeles Firefighters responded to reports of flooding in the 2300 block of North Johnston Street and found a water main break in the 2500 block of Hancock, a block over. The break caused major flooding down Hancock and Altura streets.
At almost the same time, three miles away, flooding was reported in the 400 block of Isabel Street in Cypress Park. Firefighters responding to the scene found a water main break in front of the home.
Officials say they don’t know if the incidents are related.