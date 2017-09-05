WATCH: Irate Customer Attacks Clerk, Trashes Santa Ana 7-Eleven

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a man who was caught on security video assaulting a clerk and vandalizing a Santa Ana 7-Eleven last month.
The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Aug. 25 at a store located at 1020 S. Bristol St.
According to Santa Ana police, the suspect asked the clerk to use the phone several times. When he was asked to leave, the suspect became angry, assaulted the clerk and then shoved displays and items off the front counter.
He then shattered several of the store’s front windows before fleeing.
The damage was estimated at $2,000.
The video of the destruction has been released. Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call police at 714-245-8647.
