Woman Leaving Job At Golden Corral In Industry Shot To Death

INDUSTRY (CBSLA.com) — Police say a woman was shot to death as she left her job at a restaurant and walked to her car.
The shooting was reported at 10:23 p.m. Monday in the 17600 block of Castleton Street, outside the Golden Corral, where the woman worked, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
When deputies arrived, they found the woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the torso. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The back window of her car had been shattered due to being shot several times.
Authorities have not released the woman’s age, and do not believe the shooting to be gang related.
Motive for the shooting was not known, and a description of the shooter’s car was not available.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)