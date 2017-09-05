Homeless Man Attacks Good Samaritan Who Was Trying To Help Him

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — The hunt is on for a homeless man accused of using a hatchet to attack a Good Samaritan, who offered to help him at a West Hollywood convenience store.

The crime occurred at about 4 a.m. Saturday outside a 7-Eleven in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Kisu Bradey Brown.

According to Sgt. Jeff Bishop of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the Good Samaritan witnessed Brown stealing from the store. When he offered to pay for the items Brown was accused of stealing, Brown became irate.

“We have a decent citizen trying to pay for a homeless transient’s items that he was stealing, and the transient got upset and assaulted the victim,” Bishop explained.

Brown then waited for the customer to exit the store, where he “took out a hatchet from under his clothes and hit him in the face with it, knocking him to the ground and continued to assault him with a hatchet, severely injuring him,” Bishop said.

The victim lost mobility in his hands and is in the hospital in critical condition.

Brown is described as black, 6 feet tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is known to frequent Hollywood and West Hollywood.

“This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” the sheriff’s statement said. “If you believe you have seen the suspect, do not make contact” and call 911 or the West Hollywood sheriff’s station at (310) 855-8850.