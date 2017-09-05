Irate Customer Attacks Clerk, Trashes Santa Ana 7-Eleven

SANTA ANA (CBSLA.com) – Police are searching for a man caught on security video assaulting a clerk and vandalizing a Santa Ana convenience store last month.

(credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

The fit of rage unfolded at 7-Eleven at 1020 S. Bristol Street early morning on Aug. 25.

The manager said the man became irate after he was told he could not buy beer at 3 a.m.

He assaulted the clerk, shoved displays and items off the front counter and smashed the lottery machine.

Then he a took what looked like a baseball and bashed all the store’s front windows before taking off.

The damage was estimated at $2,000.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts should call police at 714-245-8647.

Nine months ago, a robber with an AK-47 held up the store. That bandit is also still on the loose.

