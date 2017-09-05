Chick-fil-A Offering Free Breakfast All Through September

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Summer is officially, undeniably over, but free breakfast during all of September could make things a bit sunnier.
For the entire month of September, Chick-fil-A is giving away one of three breakfasts via its mobile app. The three breakfasts include is Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit, the Egg White Grill or the new Hash Brown Scramble.
The offer is available only to customers who use the Chick-fil-A One mobile app to place their orders and only during breakfast hours.
The offer ends on Sept. 30.