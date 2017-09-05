Angels Beat A’s, 3-2, In 10th Inning To Take Over Second AL Wild-Card Spot

Dispute Over Parking Space Leads To Man's Death, Police Say When Valencia Pitts saved a parking spot with a cone in front of her South LA home a few weeks ago she never imagined it would lead to her brother's death.

Supporters Call For Dreamers To Be Spared DeportationDreamer supporters started their protests and march earlier this evening at Olvera Street and grew as it made its way to the steps of City Hall. There were also protests at UCLA from supports calling for President Trump not to punish children for the crimes of their parents.