Caught On Camera: Homeowner Chases Alleged Intruder

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA.com) — A homeowner caught on camera chasing after a suspected intruder says he wouldn’t do it again.
“Richard, he could have a gun!” was the cry that rung out as the homeowner ran after the suspect.
“The scary part is just being in a vulnerable position,” the homeowner, who agreed only to go by his first name, said. “You think you’re safe in your own home and then you open your eyes and somebody [is] standing at your doorway.”
South Gate police got a call Friday morning about an intruder inside the home but when they got to the scene the suspect was gone.
Richard says he got into a scuffle with the suspect inside the home before the chase.
“I got him in a headlock and I chased him out of the house,” he said.
Looking back, he would have made a different decision.
“I actually did stop after running for six houses and I definitely won’t do it again,” he said.
Police are still searching for the suspect.