Caught On Camera: Homeowner Chases Alleged Intruder

SOUTH GATE (CBSLA.com) — A homeowner caught on camera chasing after a suspected intruder says he wouldn’t do it again.

“Richard, he could have a gun!” was the cry that rung out as the homeowner ran after the suspect.

“The scary part is just being in a vulnerable position,” the homeowner, who agreed only to go by his first name, said. “You think you’re safe in your own home and then you open your eyes and somebody [is] standing at your doorway.”

South Gate police got a call Friday morning about an intruder inside the home but when they got to the scene the suspect was gone.

Richard says he got into a scuffle with the suspect inside the home before the chase.

“I got him in a headlock and I chased him out of the house,” he said.

Looking back, he would have made a different decision.

“I actually did stop after running for six houses and I definitely won’t do it again,” he said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

