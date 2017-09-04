More DACA Protests Ahead Of Trump Decision

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Protests continued Monday in downtown Los Angeles amid a report President Trump plans to end support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, with a six-month delay to allow Congress to come up with an alternative.

The program, known as DACA and introduced by former President Barack Obama in 2012, allows people who were brought into the United States illegally as children to work and study in the country without fear of being deported.

Hundreds of protestors gathered Monday morning at Cesar E. Chavez and Grand avenues in downtown L.A., joining forces with several union groups that were holding their own march and rally in support a $15 minimum wage.

Trump has taken a hard stance against illegal immigration, but until recently had not given a strong indication of whether he would keep DACA in place. However, CBS News reported last week that the president intends to end the DACA program, which affects an estimated 200,000 Californians.

The exact details regarding when it would end and how that would be enforced has not been revealed. An announcement was expected to come as early as Tuesday.

Asked whether DACA recipients — generally known as DREAMers — should be worried, Trump responded Friday, “We love the DREAMers. We love everybody. … We think the DREAMers are terrific.”

DACA is available to immigrants without criminal records who were brought to the country when they were younger than 16 years old. Work permits issued under DACA must be renewed every two years.

Congressman Ted Lieu (D-Torrance) is one of many elected officials of both parties who have criticized the president’s plans.

“I am outraged by the president’s foolish decision to end DACA,” Lieu said in a Sunday statement. “Our nation can never be great without embracing immigrants. Ending DACA is an unconscionable assault on thousands of young Americans who know no other home than the United States.”

California Sen. Kamala Harris called the decision “heartless.”

Local immigrants, elected officials and labor leaders also held a rally on Friday in downtown L.A. calling on the Trump to maintain DACA.

“We don’t want 800,000 people who have been vetted, who have applied, who have given all of their information to the government to now have to go underground,” labor leader Maria Elena Durazo said. “That’s what Donald Trump wants? I say no to that.”

