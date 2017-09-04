Hollywood’s Bummer Summer: Movie Ticket Sales Are Lackluster

HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) — This summer’s movies have not been quite the blockbusters Hollywood was hoping for.

With no new wide releases, Hollywood seemed to have taken the Labor Day weekend off.

Movies like The Hitman’s Bodyguard, Annabelle and Wind River, made less money than expected this Labor Day weekend, wrapping up the end of an already bad summer at the box office.

Ticket sales are down 16 percent from May to Labor Day compared to last year, according to comScore, a company that measures movie audiences.

Total admissions are at the lowest level since 1992, making 2017 the worst summer-movie season in 25 years, comScore said.

Many people, who spoke to CBS2’s Adrianna Weingold, said movie tickets cost too much.

“It’s like $20 just to go to the movies. It’s ridiculous,” said Julie Miller. “I love the whole experience. It’s so much fun. It’s just way too expensive.”

For those with big families, it is even more unaffordable. Besides tickets, moviegoers have to pay for snacks, parking and everything else that goes along with a day at the movies.

“When you have a bunch of kids, it’s a $100 dollar trip,” Deborah Galles said.

So doing other activities that are affordable makes more sense.

“Going to the beach is free. You might have to spend a little bit on gas, but that’s splitting it with your friends $5. Going to the movies – it’s $13 each. No one is going to want to pay that,” Amanda Lundaro said.