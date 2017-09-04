Martinez Homers 4 Times As Diamondbacks Beat Dodgers 13-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — J.D. Martinez tied a major league record by slugging four of Arizona’s six home runs, and the Diamondbacks routed the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers 13-0 on Monday night for their 11th straight victory.

Robbie Ray struck out a career high 14 while helping second-place Arizona match the longest winning streak in the majors this season. The last time the D-backs won 11 in a row was June 18-30, 2003.

The Dodgers are still baseball’s best team at 92-45, but they remain mired in a season-worst slump, having dropped four in a row and nine in 10 games.

Martinez is the 18th player in major league history to hit four homers in a game, and the 16th in the modern era.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

