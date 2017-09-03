La Tuna Fire Prompts Gov. Brown To Declare State Of Emergency In LA County

LIVE UPDATES | EVACUATIONS | LISTEN TO KNX 1070 | PHOTOS
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Gov. Jerry Brown has proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County due to the effects of the La Tuna Fire.
More than 1,000 firefighters are battling the blaze, which had impacted the Burbank, Los Angeles, and the Glendale communities.
The fire – dubbed the largest in terms of acreage within Los Angeles city limits – had burned three homes, and damaged a fourth property. It has spurred the evacuation of hundreds of homes.
Brown’s proclamation was issued Sunday and states that the fire by reason of its magnitude is beyond the control of services, personnel, equipment, and resources of any single local agency, and requires the combined forces of other organizations.
His proclamation allows the use of other state agencies to assist in the fire fight.