Massive La Tuna Fire Blamed For Poor Air Quality

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Officials are blaming poor air quality and smoky skies on a massive wildfire burning in Southern California.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a warning for the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Valley, San Gabriel Mountains, and the Glendale area.

The smoke is the result of the La Tuna Fire, which has scorched 5,800-acres, and entered day three.

Those with respiratory problems were urged to stay in doors.

