Guide To Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 2017

Universal Studios Hollywood is starting off their Halloween celebrations early this year, as their annual Halloween Horror Nights festivities kicks off several weeks before October 31. During select nights from September 15 to November 4 the park is transformed into the ultimate Halloween playground, with an assortment of terrifying mazes and other scream-worthy attractions that you won’t want to miss.

Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 864-8377

Dates

Prepare to stay up late because Halloween Horror Nights is open until at least 1 a.m. (most nights, or rather, mornings, you can stick around until 2 a.m.). The frightivities officially kickoff at 7 p.m., but ticketholders are welcome to take advantage of early entry at 5pm with select mazes opening at 5:15pm.



September Dates: September 15, 16, 22, 23, 28, 29, and 30

October Dates: October 1, 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 31

November Dates: November 2, 3, 4

Tickets

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available, but make sure to book in advance to avoid sell outs and take advantage of online only discounts of up to $30 per regular admission ticket (prices start at $65). If you’re looking to step up your Halloween Horror game, there a few deluxe ticket options to choose from including: Day/Night Combo

If you want to experience Universal Studios attractions which are closed during Halloween Horror Nights such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Despicable Me Minion Mayhem go for the Day/Night combo. You’ll be able to enter Universal at 2pm, allowing you several hours to enjoy the park before the HHN changeover. Prices start at $95.



Front of Line Ticket

This time-saving option provides one-time front of the line access to each of the Halloween Horror Nights rides and mazes as well as priority seating at the Jabbawockeez show. The pass, which starts at $169, includes admission to Halloween Horror Nights.

R.I.P. Tour



Make the most of your Halloween Horror Nights experience with this all-inclusive tour that features a buffet dinner (with drinks!), a guided tour through all the mazes as well as unlimited front of line access, and reserved VIP seating for the Jabbawockeez, not to mention valet parking and the use of an exclusive VIP entrance to the park. Prices start at $269.

Attractions

There are countless thrills and chills to be had during Halloween Horror Nights. Whether you’re riding the terror tram, navigating your way through haunted mazes, experiencing the world of The Walking Dead or wandering through the park’s various zones, the frights never stop. Keep in mind that costumes, masks, and makeup are not permitted so as not to confuse attendees with cast members.

Mazes



American Horror Story: Roanoke

If for some insane reason you caught the last installment of FX’s American Horror Story, and thought, “Man, it sure would be fun to experience Roanoke first hand,” well, here’s your chance. You’ll soon come to realize that entering the site of the ill-fated lost colony is a bad idea (especially during a blood moon!) as you dodge pig-headed monstrosities and other murderous spirits.



The Shining

One of the greatest horror movies of all time comes to life in this maze based on Stanley Kubrick’s chilling interpretation of Steven King’s classic novel. Things aren’t what they seem at the Overlook as the once grand hotel holds a dark secret. Prepare yourself for creepy twins, Johnny, and shouts of “redrum!”



Ash vs. Evil Dead

Expect an equal ratio of laughs and screams while walking through this maze based on the cult Starz television series. You’ll follow Ash Williams from the cabin where 30 years ago he and his friends unleashed the army of the evil dead. Then catch up with Ash in the present day and watch history repeat itself as our quick-witted hero battles his demonic foes once again with his patented chainsaw hand.



Titans of Terror

The twisted trio of Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, A Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Kreuger, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface are teaming up for the ultimate match made in hell. If you thought these horror hall of famers have lost a step, think again.



SAW: The Games of Jigsaw

Jigsaw is back again at Halloween Horror Nights, bringing to life one of the greatest horror franchises of all time. Indulge in some of his signature torture traps and catch a sneak peak of the latest chapter in the Saw series.



Insidious: Beyond the Further

Travel back in time with Dr. Elise Rainer and experience the origins of her demon-plagued existence in this maze based on the popular Insidious film series. If you’ve ever wanted to step into the Further and come face to face with evil supernatural spirits, this is your chance.



The Horrors of Blumhouse

Experience a trifecta of terror courtesy of Blumhouse Productions, the company behind some of the most successful horror franchises of the past decade. Begin by attempting to survive the Purge, the sinister government sanctioned 12-hour “cleanse” of society. Then enter the “living trailer” for Happy Death Day, where you’ll forced to relive the last day of your life to identify the masked killer behind your gruesome death. Finally, something Sinister awaits, where an ancient pagan deity will attempt to block your escape from the world of the dead.



The Walking Dead Attraction

Immerse yourself in one of the hottest shows on television as you enter the post-apocalyptic hellscape of The Walking Dead. This fully-immersive outdoor experience allows you to step into the shoes of Rick Grimes and his fellow survivors as you walk amongst an army of angry zombies. Despite the temptation, leave your baseball bat at home.



Titans of Terror Tram

The signature ride of Universal Studios gets a Halloween makeover as you experience the backlot like never before. Serial killer turned demonic doll Chucky (of Child’s Play fame) will guide you on a blood-curdling journey where fear-inducing familiar faces including Freddy, Jason, and Leatherface await. Be aware that the tram closes at 11:15pm Halloween night, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays and 11:45pm on Fridays and Saturdays.



Jabbawockeez

Straight from their headlining show in Las Vegas, dance sensations Jabbawockeez have brought an all new space-themed live performance to Halloween Horror Nights. There are performances throughout the night so be sure to check the schedule when you arrive at the park.

Rides

Don’t forget to take advantage of year-round attractions including Transformers – The Ride – 3D, Jurassic Park, The Simpsons Ride, and Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride. While The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and the Studio Tour (including Fast & Furious: Supercharged) are closed during Halloween Horror Nights you can experience them during the day with a regular park admission or by purchasing a Day/Night combo pass.