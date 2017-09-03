Best Upcoming Performances At The Segerstrom (Fall 2017)

The changing season brings a new mix of theater, music, and dance performances to Orange County’s Segerstrom Center for the Arts. From Tony Award-nominated hits to world-class dance, the season is bright with lively music, costumed pageantry, hilarious jokes, and can’t-miss productions. See what’s coming this fall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Dr.

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

Segerstrom Hall

Based on the best-selling novel, "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time," the Tony Award-winning play by the same name visits Costa Mesa for just one short week this fall. The play follows teenage, Asperger-diagnosed savant Christopher in a magical murdery-mystery with stunning visual effects, authentic characterization, and Tony-winning direction, script, and theatrical genius.



Mariinsky Ballet & Orchestra

Segestrom Hall

For four days this October, fans of world-class ballet will get their fix as the Mariinsky Ballet and Orchestra pays homage to great Russian choreographer Michel Fokine with a program featuring four of his 20th century ballets. Onstage at Segerstrom Hall, patrons will enjoy the eleganc, strength, grace, and beauty of dance while watching Chopiniana, a romance set to a Chopin score; Le Spectre de la Rose; The Swan, solo choreographed for Anna Pavlova; and the exotic Scheherazade, a seductive fable. With artistic direction by Valery Gergiev and ballet direction by Yuri Fateev, these four unique productions in one will astound.



Something Rotten!

Segerstrom Hall

Lighthearted and full of wit, charm, and irreverent humor, "Something Rotten!" follows two desperate brothers, competing with Shakespeare, intent on writing the world's first musical to gain respect and fame. Nominated for 10 Tony awards, including Best Musical, "Something Rotten!" is a must-see hit, closing its Southern California run in this two week Orange County run.



The Nutcracker

Segerstrom Hall

Enjoy one of the holiday season's most anticipated and beloved traditions with a performance of "The Nutcracker," with artistic direction by Kevin McKenzie, choreography by Alexei Ratmansky, and orchestrations courtesy of the Pacific Symphony. American Ballet Theatre returns with critical acclaim unfolding the classic story of Clara's holiday adventures set to Tchaikovsky's timeless score.



Motown The Musical

Segerstrom Hall

"Motown The Musical" is the true American dream story of Motown founder Berry Gordy's journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye and so many more. Featuring more than 40 classic hits such as "My Girl" and "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," MOTOWN THE MUSICAL tells the story behind the hits as Diana, Smokey, Berry and the whole Motown family fight against the odds to create the soundtrack of change in America.