Best Activities & Events This Week In Los Angeles – September 4

This week begins with a South Bay fiesta celebrating Labor Day, and continues with a rooftop screening, international film festival, a concert-meets-movie mashup, trip to the Hollywood Bowl, and a giant music-centered swap meet in Grand Park. You’ll also have a chance to dine out at a new English pub, or enjoy some traditional New Orleans fare for a good cause.

Monday, September 4, 2017

Fiesta Hermosa

Hermosa Beach Pier

Pier Ave.

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Fiestahermosa.net

Close out your long Labor Day weekend with a trip to the South Bay’s Fiesta Hermosa. Celebrated every Labor and Memorial Day, the festival boasts over 300 artists, making it the “Largest Arts & Crafts Fair in Southern California.” In addition to crafts, the fair brings in a wide variety of cuisine, charity beer & wine garden, and lots of live music. The Kiddie Carnival with rides, games, and a petting zoo returns for younger fairgoers, and parents can once again appreciate the Fiesta Siesta zone, complete with diaper changing areas, nursing stations, and an overall relaxing atmosphere. Free shuttle buses and free bike valets will also return for the festival.

(Credit: Mark Berry for Rooftop Cinema Club )

“Casablanca” Rooftop Screening

LEVEL

888 S Olive St.

Los Angeles, CA 90014

rooftopcinemaclub.com

Rooftop Cinema Club has opened a new slate of films for this month, including tonight’s screening of the 1942 classic “Casablanca.” Celebrating its 75th anniversary, the film is set during World War II, and finds old flames played Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman who must decide between a love of each other, or a love of their country and the greater good. As always, moviegoers will enjoy kicking back in comfy deckchairs with their own personal headset for the film, and food and drinks will be for sale (drinks available for pre-purchase only).

(Credit: Wonho Frank Lee )

New Restaurant Opening: The Stalking Horse

10543 W Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Thestalkinghorsepub.com

An authentic English Pub is opening its doors today in West Los Angeles. Inspired by Cornwall, England, and The Stalking Horse houses an onsite craft brewery in a welcoming British pub setting. A rotating assortment of beers and a full bar serves up drinks alongside a pub menu featuring vegan and non-vegan options, with an emphasis on traditional English savory pies (pasties). The restaurant is open daily for dinner only until September 18 when it will open at 11:00am.

(Credit: Burbank International Film Festival )

Wednesday, September 6, 2017

9th Annual Burbank International Film Festival

AMC Burbank 16

125 E. Palm Ave.

Burbank, CA 91502

www.burbankfilmfest.org

The Burbank International Film Festival kicks off today, as over 60 countries represent more than 180 feature-length and short films. Categories range from comedy to drama, sci-fi to faith-based, and so much more. During the five-day festival, attendees can expect several world premieres, panel discussions, artist tributes, red carpets, receptions, networking opportunities, and after parties. The festival opens today and runs through Sunday.

(Credit: Cure)

Thursday, September 7, 2017

L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade Kick Off Event

The Hungry Cat

1535 N. Vine St.

Hollywood, CA 90028

(323) 462-2155

thehungrycat.com

Tonight celebrity chef David Lentz and The Hungry Cat are hosting the boys from New Orlean’s ultrahip cocktail bar Cure to kick off this weekend’s 9th Annual L.A. Loves Alex’s Lemonade event. The Cure gang will be mixing up specialty cocktails to pair with Chef Lentz’s Nola-inspired seafood dishes. All proceeds from the one-night-only pop-up will benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, created to raise money and awareness of childhood cancer causes, and researching new treatments and cures.

(Credit: Sony Pictures Museum )

Friday, September 8, 2017

“Easy Rider” Screening with Live Soundtrack

The Wiltern

3790 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90010

www.wiltern.com

The Wiltern is putting on a move-meets-concert mash-up featuring the landmark counterculture film “Easy Rider” tonight. Alongside the film, a live band will rock the music that was named one of the top 25 film soundtracks of all time by Rolling Stone. The seven-piece Easy Rider Live band will cover classic songs by Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Band, The Byrds, and more from the Billboard chart-topping album. The event is all ages, and a full bar and food will be available for purchase.

Saturday, September 9, 2017

The Muppets Take the Bowl

Hollywood Bowl

2301 Highland Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

(323) 850-2000

www.hollywoodbowl.com

The Muppets are bringing their first-ever full-length live show to the iconic Hollywood Bowl stage. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, and more of their Muppet friends for a once-in-a-lifetime event packed with original music, classic Muppet songs and skits, parodies, and all manner of Muppet mayhem. Special guest Bobby Moynihan will lend his comedic talents to the unforgettable show that runs Friday – Sunday.

(Credit: Javier Guillen for Grand Park )

Sunday, September 10, 2017

Beat Swap Meet

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

grandparkla.org

Grand Park is always up to something fun lately, and today it’s all about that beat. Back in Grand Park for a second year in a row, Beat Swap Meet originated in L.A., but has been all over the world selling an array of musical wares. The free event brings over 50 vendors and record collectors from around the globe selling vinyl 12s and 45s spanning musical genres, as well as other music-related items. The free, family-friendly event also includes two stages with competitions for B-boys/B-girls and DJs, performances by musical artists, live graffiti art creation, classic cars, food trucks, and so much more.

Byline: Article by Kellie Fell



