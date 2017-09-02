The Broad To Offer Same-Day ‘Infinity Mirrors’ Tix After 50K Sell Out In 2 Hours, Twitter Reacts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s a ticket release rush most popular bands would be envy, and if you didn’t—or even if you did—set a reminder to buy a pass for one the most anticipated exhibitions in the art world coming to Los Angeles, odds are you were left disappointed. But fret not, sweet aesthete; there’s still hope.

In a span of less than two hours on Friday, The Broad Museum in Downtown Los Angeles sold out of its 50,000 reserved $25 tickets to “Infinity Mirrors”, the upcoming installation by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Standby tickets for Infinity Mirrors will be available every day on a first-come, first-served basis. — The Broad (@TheBroad) September 1, 2017

Shortly after it said 8,000 tickets were left, The Broad tweeted the $30 standby tickets would be available every day of the installation’s run at the museum, on a first-come, first-served basis. The installation will run from Oct. 21 to Jan. 1, 2018.

Technical problems with the ticket queue and a confusing L.A. Times link to what readers thought was the museum’s ticketing page left some buyers in a frenzy.

At one point, 150,000 people were trying to buy tickets, the Times reported. “So no matter what happened, it was going to end up disappointing two-thirds of the people anyway,” a museum representative told the paper.

Everyone in LA waiting to get #InfinityMirrors tickets at Noon 😂 @TheBroad pic.twitter.com/kREt9BNdqy — Joel Alcaraz (@joelalcaraz92) September 1, 2017

The museum delivered its “mea culpas” to would-be patrons for the confusion throughout the afternoon Friday.

Sorry for the frustration and thx for following directions! The LATimes ppl were not able to book at all. We will have standby tix everyday! — The Broad (@TheBroad) September 1, 2017

Hi Jeff, sorry you are discouraged. There were more people than tickets, so it was essentially a lottery. If you want more info pls DM us. — The Broad (@TheBroad) September 1, 2017

LA times link-clickers were not allowed to jump the line. We are sorry you were not able to get tickets, if you had a glitch please DM us. — The Broad (@TheBroad) September 1, 2017

Long Lines for Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” are a daily sight on Bunker Hill. This installation is part of The Broad’s permanent collection and a favorite of Instagrammers around the world. This one goes until Sept. 30 before it temporarily becomes part of the Kusama exhibition.

