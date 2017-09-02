The Broad To Offer Same-Day ‘Infinity Mirrors’ Tix After 50K Sell Out In 2 Hours, Twitter Reacts

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s a ticket release rush most popular bands would be envy, and if you didn’t—or even if you did—set a reminder to buy a pass for one the most anticipated exhibitions in the art world coming to Los Angeles, odds are you were left disappointed. But fret not, sweet aesthete; there’s still hope.
In a span of less than two hours on Friday, The Broad Museum in Downtown Los Angeles sold out of its 50,000 reserved $25 tickets to “Infinity Mirrors”, the upcoming installation by famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.
Shortly after it said 8,000 tickets were left, The Broad tweeted the $30 standby tickets would be available every day of the installation’s run at the museum, on a first-come, first-served basis. The installation will run from Oct. 21 to Jan. 1, 2018.
Technical problems with the ticket queue and a confusing L.A. Times link to what readers thought was the museum’s ticketing page left some buyers in a frenzy.
At one point, 150,000 people were trying to buy tickets, the Times reported. “So no matter what happened, it was going to end up disappointing two-thirds of the people anyway,” a museum representative told the paper.
The museum delivered its “mea culpas” to would-be patrons for the confusion throughout the afternoon Friday.
Long Lines for Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrored Room – The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away” are a daily sight on Bunker Hill. This installation is part of The Broad’s permanent collection and a favorite of Instagrammers around the world. This one goes until Sept. 30 before it temporarily becomes part of the Kusama exhibition.
