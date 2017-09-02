Sun Valley Blaze Explodes To 3,000 Acres, Mandatory Evacuations In Place

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Burbank police Saturday morning are asking residents to remain indoors and take other precautions as mandatory evacuations caused by the massive La Tuna brush fire burning in Sun Valley threatened at least 50 homes and had blackened more than 3,000 acres.

Officers went door to door overnight Friday to enforce the mandatory evacuations at about 200 homes, which are likely to stay in place at least Saturday afternoon.

The 210 Freeway remained shut down in both directions between the 118 Freeway and the 2 Freeway.

“The air quality is bad,” said Burbank police Sgt. Derek Green, adding there has been no change in earlier evacuation orders. With temperatures expected to reach the triple digits again today, we are asking people to please stay indoors and limit your recreational activities. Keep pets indoors and take care of each other.”

.@BurbankPD officers are now wearing respiratory masks. Please stay indoors and avoid outside activities due to heavy smoke from #latunafire — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) September 2, 2017

The blaze broke out for unknown reasons at 1:25 p.m. Friday near the 10800 block of La Tuna Canyon Road, just south of the Foothill (210) Freeway, and was only 10 percent contained as of as of 7 a.m.

Burbank police directed evacuees to McCambridge Park at 1515 Glenoaks Blvd. in Burbank and an additional evacuation shelter was established at Sunland Recreation Center at 8651 Foothill Blvd. in Sunland.

Pets were also welcome in the shelters, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department, which was working in a unified command with the Burbank Fire Department.

There were no reports of injuries or structure damage as of midnight but flames were growing closer to homes near the top of the hillside.

Firefighters used night vision goggles to make overnight water drops on the blaze, Stewart said.

About a half-acre of medium brush was on fire when the first crews arrived Friday afternoon. Wind-blown embers sparked a spot fire on the north side of the freeway and by 4 p.m. Friday, firefighters were battling flames on both sides of the freeway as the fire raced up a hillside of the Verdugo Mountains in the direction of Burbank.

We have a very large amount of active fire on both sides of the 210 Freeway,” the LAFD’s Stewart said, adding that the fire had spread into Burbank.

Authorities called for mandatory evacuations at 10:30 p.m. Friday for the Brace Canyon Park area of Burbank when the fire jumped the ridgeline and when firefighters performed structure defense operations to protect homes in the area.

Evacuated streets included: Haven Way from Rolling Ridge Drive to the top of the hill, Olney Place, Ramey Place, Mystic View, Lamer Street from Brace Canyon Road to Keystone Street, Brace Canyon Road above Rolling Ridge Drive, and the community of Castlean Estates and Stough Canyon Nature Center.

The DeBell Golf Course at 1500 E. Walnut Ave. in Burbank also was evacuated earlier Friday, according to the Burbank Police Department, which reported portions of Walnut Avenue and Harvard Road were closed and were likely to remain closed Saturday.

Transition roads were also closed from the eastbound Ronald Reagan Freeway to the eastbound Foothill Freeway, the northbound Glendale Freeway to the westbound Foothill Freeway, the northbound Glendale Freeway at the Ventura (134) Freeway and the eastbound and westbound Ventura Freeway to the northbound Glendale Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP had no estimate on when the closures would be lifted, but Stewart said the Foothill Freeway closure would likely remain in place until at least later Saturday morning.

Around 500 firefighters were battling the blaze, according to Stewart. Roughly 260 of those were from the LAFD, she said. The Los Angeles County, Angeles National Forest, Glendale, Pasadena and Burbank fire departments also sent units to help with the air and ground fire attack and structure protection.

