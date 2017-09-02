Suspect Assaults Good Samaritan With Ax At West Hollywood 7-Eleven

WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA.com) – Authorities say a Good Samaritan was wounded early Saturday morning when he was attacked with an ax while offering to pay for a shoplifting suspect’s items at a 7-Eleven in West Hollywood.
The incident occurred at about 4:05 a.m. at a 7-Eleven located at 7950 Santa Monica Blvd.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a suspect was stealing items in the store when he was approached by a man offered to pay for them. The suspect got upset, an argument ensued, and then the suspect attacked the victim with an ax, striking him in the head several times, deputies said.
The suspect fled north on foot down Hayworth Avenue.
The victim was rushed to a hospital with undisclosed injuries, LASD reported.
A surveillance image of the suspect has been released. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.
One Comment
Suspect looks like what you would expect. And where did he get an ax?